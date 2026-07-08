Kenya: Parliament to Vet CBK Deputy Governor Nominees Under New Law

Nairobi — Individuals nominated for appointment as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Kenya will now be subject to approval by the National Assembly following President William Ruto's assent to the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Previously, nominees for the Deputy Governor position were appointed without parliamentary vetting.

The new law aligns the appointment process for Deputy Governors with that of the CBK Governor, whose nomination already requires approval by the National Assembly.

"The Bill finally seeks to amend the Central Bank of Kenya Act (Cap. 491) to require the approval by the National Assembly of persons nominated for appointment as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Kenya."

It adds that the amendment is intended to "enhance transparency, accountability, and parliamentary oversight in the appointment of senior officials of the Central Bank of Kenya."

The legislation also formalises the tenure of Deputy Governors, providing that they will serve a four-year term, renewable once.

Under the new provisions, Deputy Governors will perform duties assigned by the Governor, while the CBK Board will appoint one of them to act as Governor whenever the office falls vacant before a substantive appointment is made or when the Governor is temporarily absent.

The two current Deputy Governors are Susan Koech, who was appointed in 2023, and Gerald Arita, who assumed office last year.