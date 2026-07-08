Kenya: Parliament to Vet CBK Deputy Governor Nominees Under New Law

8 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Individuals nominated for appointment as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Kenya will now be subject to approval by the National Assembly following President William Ruto's assent to the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Previously, nominees for the Deputy Governor position were appointed without parliamentary vetting.

The new law aligns the appointment process for Deputy Governors with that of the CBK Governor, whose nomination already requires approval by the National Assembly.

"The Bill finally seeks to amend the Central Bank of Kenya Act (Cap. 491) to require the approval by the National Assembly of persons nominated for appointment as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Kenya."

It adds that the amendment is intended to "enhance transparency, accountability, and parliamentary oversight in the appointment of senior officials of the Central Bank of Kenya."

The legislation also formalises the tenure of Deputy Governors, providing that they will serve a four-year term, renewable once.

Under the new provisions, Deputy Governors will perform duties assigned by the Governor, while the CBK Board will appoint one of them to act as Governor whenever the office falls vacant before a substantive appointment is made or when the Governor is temporarily absent.

The two current Deputy Governors are Susan Koech, who was appointed in 2023, and Gerald Arita, who assumed office last year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.