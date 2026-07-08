Nigeria: Broken By Design

Every few years, the world rediscovers Africa. Sometimes it is because of a famine; at other times, it is because of a coup, a debt crisis, an epidemic, or a migration emergency. The accompanying narrative is almost always the same: Africa is broken.

It is a familiar diagnosis, repeated so often that it has become accepted wisdom. We speak of weak democracies, crumbling infrastructure, failing institutions, ethnic conflicts, youth unemployment, corruption, health crises, epidemics and poverty as though they are natural conditions of the continent. We lament Africa's inability to "get its act together" despite its immense natural and human resources. But perhaps we are asking the wrong question.

The more important question is not whether Africa is broken, but whether many of its present realities are the products of systems deliberately designed to produce exactly these outcomes. Africa is not broken because Africans are incapable of governing themselves. In many respects, Africa has been broken by design.

Democracy Without Democratic Power

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Over the last three decades, democracy has become the preferred language of governance across Africa. Multiparty elections have replaced military dictatorships in many countries. Constitutions guarantee rights. Independent electoral commissions exist. Civil society has flourished, and social media has amplified citizen voices. Yet beneath these democratic rituals lies a troubling reality.

Too often, elections merely change the occupants of power without changing how power is exercised. Political parties revolve around personalities rather than ideology. State institutions remain vulnerable to executive influence. Public resources are routinely deployed to reward political loyalty instead of public service. The result is what many scholars describe as procedural democracy without substantive democracy.

Colonial administrations were never designed to empower citizens. They were designed to extract resources, maintain order, and concentrate authority. Independence transferred political control but often left the same centralised institutions intact. Instead of dismantling these structures, many post-colonial governments inherited--and sometimes strengthened--them.

The consequence is a democratic system that frequently struggles to deliver justice, accountability, or inclusive development. Citizens vote, but many still feel powerless. Elections occur, yet governance often remains disconnected from the everyday needs of the people. The architecture changed, but the foundation largely remained the same.

Infrastructure and the Economics of Extraction

The same historical logic is evident in Africa's infrastructure. Roads, railways, ports, and power systems were not originally constructed to connect African economies. They were largely built to move minerals, cash crops, and other raw materials from the interior to coastal ports for export.

Many countries inherited transport networks that linked mines to harbours rather than cities to markets or farmers to consumers. Decades after independence, governments continue to spend billions attempting to correct an infrastructure geography designed for extraction rather than development.

Electricity shortages persist despite abundant energy resources. Manufacturers struggle with high production costs because logistics remain inefficient. Farmers lose harvests because storage and transportation systems are inadequate. Digital infrastructure remains uneven, limiting participation in the modern knowledge economy. These are not merely engineering failures.

They reflect development models that have historically prioritised exporting wealth over building integrated domestic economies. While African governments must accept responsibility for policy failures, corruption, and poor maintenance, history continues to cast a long shadow over present realities.

Development cannot simply mean repairing roads. It must also mean redesigning the economic logic that determines where those roads lead.

Xenophobia, Reparations, and the Politics of Memory

Recent waves of xenophobic attacks in South Africa have once again forced uncomfortable conversations. African migrants have become convenient scapegoats for unemployment, inequality, crime, and failing public services. Yet these frustrations arise from structural economic challenges that extend far beyond immigration.

South Africa remains one of the world's most unequal societies. Spatial apartheid largely survives. Wealth remains highly concentrated in a few hands. Youth unemployment continues at alarming levels. When institutions fail to address these structural problems, frustration seeks easier targets. Xenophobia becomes less about foreigners and more about broken economic promises.

The irony is painful. A nation whose liberation inspired the African continent now periodically turns against fellow Africans who once stood in solidarity during its struggle against apartheid. The same historical amnesia appears in global debates about reparations. Perhaps we are also not asking the right questions; what's triggering the xenophobic wave in the rainbow nation?

Critics often ask why today's generations should bear responsibility for yesterday's injustices. Yet societies routinely inherit the benefits and burdens of history. Wealth accumulated through slavery, colonial exploitation, forced labour, and unequal trade did not simply disappear. Neither did the disadvantages imposed on colonised societies. The reparations debate is therefore about more than financial compensation.

It is about recognising that today's global inequalities did not emerge in a vacuum. They are rooted in centuries of deliberate political and economic choices. Repair must include debt justice, fairer trade, technology transfer, restitution of stolen cultural heritage, institutional reform, and genuine partnerships that treat African nations as equal actors rather than perpetual aid recipients. Memory without justice is incomplete.

Redesigning Africa's Future

Acknowledging that Africa's challenges have been shaped by historical design does not absolve African leaders of responsibility. Far from it.

Corruption, electoral manipulation, poor governance, ethnic politics, weak public institutions, and policy inconsistency remain self-inflicted obstacles that no colonial explanation can excuse. Too many leaders continue to govern through patronage rather than performance. Too many governments prioritise political survival over national transformation.

History explains; it does not excuse. But neither should contemporary analysis ignore structural realities that continue to shape development possibilities.

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Africa possesses the world's youngest population, extraordinary mineral wealth, vast renewable energy potential, expanding digital innovation, and growing entrepreneurial talent. These are not the characteristics of a continent condemned to failure. The challenge is to redesign institutions that place citizens above elites, production above extraction, regional integration above fragmentation, and accountability above impunity.

The African Continental Free Trade Area offers one such opportunity by encouraging intra-African commerce rather than dependence on external markets. Investments in digital public infrastructure, education, research, renewable energy, and manufacturing can gradually reverse inherited economic patterns. Stronger democratic institutions can ensure that political power serves public purpose rather than private accumulation.

Most importantly, Africans must reclaim the power to define their own narratives. For too long, Africa has been described by outsiders--as a problem to solve, a market to exploit, or a continent perpetually waiting to be rescued. It is neither.

The real story is not that Africa is broken. It is that many of its institutions were designed for purposes fundamentally different from justice, prosperity, and inclusive development. The task before this generation is not simply to repair those institutions, but to redesign them.

Only then can Africa move from surviving inherited systems to building ones that truly serve its people. Perhaps that is the conversation we should be having. Not why Africa is broken--but who designed the fractures, who continues to benefit from them, and who will finally have the courage to build something different.