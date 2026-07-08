Liberia's Nutrition Crisis Gets U.S.$3m Response

Monrovia — A new US$3 million child nutrition project has been jointly launched by the Government of Liberia, the People's Republic of China, and UNICEF Liberia to boost child survival and maternal health, prioritizing nutrition during a child's most critical early 1,000 days.

The 24-month initiative, financed through the China Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and being implemented by UNICEF Liberia, targets three high-burden counties--River Cess, Montserrado, and Grand Kru--to strengthen maternal and child nutrition outcomes.

The initiative is expected to strengthen health and nutrition services, provide essential nutrition supplies, improve newborn care, and support community-level awareness, counseling, and hygiene practices to achieve better maternal and child nutrition outcomes.

More than 83,000 pregnant women, mothers, adolescent girls, and children from birth to 24 months are expected to benefit directly from the project. It will also support the training and capacity building of 250 health workers, 250 social workers, and 1,000 community health workers to improve the delivery of maternal, adolescent, newborn, and child nutrition services.

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The project will finance the procurement and distribution of essential nutrition commodities, including iron-folic acid supplements, ready-to-use therapeutic foods, micronutrient powders, and other critical nutrition supplies for pregnant women, adolescents, and children.

The grant will also help equip three neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and provide essential newborn care equipment and supplies to 80 health facilities, improving newborn survival and the quality of care for mothers and babies.

Additionally, it will support infant and young child feeding counselling, parenting education, breastfeeding promotion, community awareness campaigns, and the distribution of WASH nutrition kits and hygiene supplies to encourage healthier practices at both household and community levels.

The launching ceremony of the "Enhancing Child Nutrition in Liberia's First 1,000 Days Through Health and Nutrition Services" project was held on July 3, 2026, in the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Those in attendance included Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu, UNICEF Representative in Liberia Andrew Brooks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, Assistant Minister of Health Dr. Cuallau Jabbeh Howe, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Yin said the project advances the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and reflects China's people-centered development philosophy. He reaffirmed China's readiness to work with UNICEF and other international partners to support Liberia in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the ARREST Agenda.

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"China remains committed to working with UNICEF and other international partners to support Liberia and advance the ARREST Agenda. I wish the project every success and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of the beneficiaries," Ambassador Yin said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei described the initiative as an example of triangular cooperation, noting that such partnerships promote greater efficiency in implementing development projects, particularly those that improve livelihoods and promote sustainability.

Also speaking, UNICEF Representative Andrew Brooks emphasized that the project aligns with the Government's ambitions under the Human Capital Development pillar of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes the survival, protection, and development of children.

Brooks said the initiative would significantly address malnutrition while strengthening maternal, newborn, and child health services across the country.