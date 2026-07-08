South Africa: Babita Deokaran Honoured With Monument for Exposing Corruption

A monument honouring murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran will be unveiled at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe on National Women's Day.

Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in 2021 after exposing corruption in the Gauteng Department of Health, making her a symbol of the fight against corruption.

The courage of whistleblower Babita Deokaran will soon be remembered in stone.

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A permanent monument honouring the slain anti corruption campaigner will be unveiled at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe on National Women's Day.

The monument is being erected by the Mount Edgecombe Arts and Cultural Council, which says it wants future generations to remember Deokaran's bravery and sacrifice.

Deokaran, who worked as chief accountant in the Gauteng Department of Health, was shot dead outside her Johannesburg home on 23 August 2021.

Her murder shocked the country because it happened shortly after she exposed suspected corruption in the department.

She had raised concerns about suspicious payments linked to Covid 19 contracts and other financial irregularities.

Her death turned her into one of South Africa's best known whistleblowers and renewed calls for stronger protection for people who expose corruption.

The council's treasurer, Venashree Naidu, said the organisation wanted to bring Deokaran's memory back to her home community.

"We want to bring Babita back home to Mount Edgecombe and we felt it very fitting to have it on Women's Day," said Naidu.

"It's also the month where she passed on, which is the 23rd of August 2021."

Naidu said the Deokaran family welcomed the decision to honour her with a permanent memorial.

"The family is excited and I'm happy that we have actually chosen to have her monument erected at our heritage site and to honour her, to also create awareness around justice for Babita Deokaran," she said.

The unveiling on National Women's Day will celebrate Deokaran's life and recognise the important role women play in standing up against corruption, even at great personal risk.

Supporters hope the monument will not only honour her memory but also remind South Africans that exposing corruption often comes at a heavy price.

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They also hope it will inspire others to continue demanding honesty, accountability and justice in public office.