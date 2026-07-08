Somalia: Somaliland President Pardons 609 Prisoners Nationwide

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) on Tuesday granted a general presidential pardon to 609 prisoners convicted of minor offences, exercising his constitutional authority to extend clemency to eligible inmates.

The presidential decree, issued on July 7, 2026, stated that the pardon was granted under the powers vested in the president by the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland. The decision applies exclusively to prisoners serving sentences for minor crimes.

The Office of the President said the clemency measure was issued in accordance with the constitutional powers assigned to the head of state, reflecting Somaliland's longstanding practice of granting pardons to eligible prisoners on significant national or religious occasions.

The decree stated that President Irro, "while exercising the powers entrusted to him by the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland," approved a general pardon for 609 inmates convicted of minor offences.

No further details were immediately released regarding the distribution of the pardoned prisoners among Somaliland's correctional facilities or the specific categories of offences covered by the decree.

Presidential pardons are a recurring feature of Somaliland's justice system and are issued under the constitutional authority of the head of state, typically benefiting inmates convicted of non-serious offences following recommendations from the relevant judicial and correctional institutions.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)