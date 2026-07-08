Tanzania Can Cherish Reconciliation As Lofty Aspiration for National Cohesion, Inclusivity

Dar es Salaam — RECONCILIATION is steadily becoming recognised not as a lofty aspiration, but as a powerful and practical process that fosters national cohesion, encourages inclusivity and creates a solid platform for lasting development.

As societies face increasingly complex social, political and economic challenges, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences has become crucial for maintaining peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Rather than erasing differences, reconciliation promotes mutual understanding and respect, allowing diversity to flourish while uniting citizens around a common national purpose.

As Zanzibar has shown and led the way to the powerful path of reconciliation, a Senior Fellow of the Johns Hopkins University in the USA , the Executive Director of AFREDA and President of ACERICAANDO. Dr Dennis Muchunguzi who is also an academically and professionally an expert in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, reconciliation, peace building as well as an expert in social economic development has said that the reconciliation process in Zanzibar is expected to further strengthen the Isles' social, political and cultural unity while accelerating socio-economic development.

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According to the analyst, the spirit of reconciliation has created a conducive environment for broader public participation in national development, enabling all members of society to contribute to the country's progress through both public and private sector initiatives.

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Dr Muchunguzi said Zanzibar's Blue Economy agenda continues to register steady progress, providing new opportunities for investment, employment, and sustainable growth while attributing the achievements to the close cooperation between the Union Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Zanzibar Government led by President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Additionally, Dr Muchunguzi stated that the improved climate of unity and inclusion is expected to boost the pace of development, with more citizens actively participating in economic activities and decision-making processes that support national prosperity.

Speaking in a special interview with the Daily News, he expressed optimism that the continued commitment to reconciliation will reinforce peace, stability, and social cohesion, laying a stronger foundation for Zanzibar's long-term development aspirations.

"In the case of Zanzibar political reconciliation is a way of getting groups and individuals in Zanzibar that have different political party affiliation and especially those affiliated to the two main political parties which are Chama cha MapinduzI CCM and ACT Wazalendo live and work together harmoniusly politically, economically socially and culturally,' he said.

He added' "The political reconciliation that shall soon be announced in Zanzibar means that People of Zanzibar who have been having political development differences shall put those differences aside and say let us join efforts together among ourselves and with the government of Zanzibar to foster our social economic development. Togetherness in development shall then be seen more strongly in Zanzibar. "

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Moreover, he said that it is important for Zanzibar to enter into a political reconciliation because since the 2000 Tanzania general elections there has developed a culture of political differences being built among people of different political parties in the Isles when general elections are over.

According to the Dr, such differences create slowness among certain individuals in the Zanzibar community in participating in social economic development activities.

Furthermore, the political expert seized the opportunity and urged citizens of the Tanzania Mainland to embrace a broad-based national reconciliation process as a catalyst for accelerating socio-economic development while pointing to Zanzibar's ongoing reconciliation efforts as a model worth emulating.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on several occasions underscored the importance of reconciliation, stressing that fostering unity among citizens is essential for sustainable peace, stability and national progress.

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Unlike Zanzibar, where reconciliation has largely involved the two major political parties, he stated that the mainland's process should be more comprehensive, bringing together political parties, civil society organisations, the private sector, youth, women, older persons, people with disabilities, religious leaders, Members of Parliament, academic institutions, central and local government authorities, journalists, traditional leaders, farmers, fishermen, transport operators, food vendors and other key groups.

According to him, such an inclusive approach would strengthen political, economic, social and cultural cooperation, ensuring that every segment of society contributes to and benefits from the country's development agenda.

Elaborating, he noted that several African countries, including Rwanda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa, have undertaken reconciliation processes that helped strengthen national unity and create a more favourable environment for faster socio-economic development.