Tanzania: Moscow Flights Spur Tourism, Trade

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S tourism industry is set for a major boost following the launch of Air Tanzania Company Limited's (ATCL) direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Moscow.

The new route, secured through President Samia Suluhu Hassan's recent diplomatic mission to Russia, is expected to increase tourist arrivals while strengthening trade and investment between the two countries.

The direct service fulfils President Samia's announcement during her recent visit to Russia, where she unveiled the new route while inaugurating the TanzaniaRussia Business Forum in St Petersburg on the sidelines of the 29th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026.

The new air link is expected to ease the movement of tourists, investors, business travellers and cargo while expanding commercial exchanges between Tanzania and Russia.

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Following the successful inaugural operations, ATCL on Sunday operated its direct flight from Moscow to Dar es Salaam via Zanzibar, with more than 240 passengers on board its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Speaking after the aircraft landed at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar, Minister for Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa said the strong passenger turnout reflected growing demand for the new service and underscored the success of ATCL's latest international route.

He said the government will continue improving air transport services and investing in transport infrastructure to strengthen the tourism sector and accelerate economic growth.

ATCL Managing Director Peter Ulanga said Moscow had become the airline's 35th destination, marking another milestone in the carrier's expanding international network.

He said the new route had opened significant opportunities for tourism, international trade and air connectivity.

Mr Ulanga said the inaugural flight departed from Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on July 2 before returning to Tanzania with passengers on board.

He added that the airline's threetime-weekly service had already recorded encouraging demand, with yesterday's flight carrying more than 240 passengers.

Economist and policy analyst Dr Hildebrand Shayo said the new route will strengthen Tanzania's position as a regional tourism and aviation hub by capitalising on Zanzibar's growing international appeal.

More importantly, he said, the launch demonstrates the tangible economic benefits of President Samia's diplomatic engagement with Russia.

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"Beyond tourism, the new route strengthens bilateral trade by enabling faster travel for business delegations and creating opportunities to export highvalue, time-sensitive products such as horticultural produce, seafood and flowers to the Russian market," he said.

Dr Shayo said improved air connectivity will reduce travel costs and journey time, making Tanzania more attractive to Russian tourists, investors and business travellers.

He added that increased spending on accommodation, transport, hospitality and cultural activities was likely to boost tourist arrivals, extend visitors' average length of stay and increase foreign exchange earnings.

Economics Lecturer at Marian University and PhD candidate at the University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Gilbert Mwabeza, said President Samia's diplomatic efforts had positioned Tanzania to attract more visitors from the Russian tourism market.

He said increased tourist arrivals will stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, generate more foreign exchange earnings and support implementation of Tanzania's National Development Vision 2050.

However, Mr Mwabeza said Tanzania must continue investing in transport infrastructure while improving the investment and tourism environment to attract even more Russian visitors.