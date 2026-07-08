Tanzania: Zanzibar Set for Landmark Political Reconciliation Accord Tomorrow

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR is set to witness a major milestone in its political history, as President Dr Hussein Mwinyi is expected to preside over the signing of a landmark political reconciliation agreement between the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and opposition ACT-Wazalendo).

The signing ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow morning at the State House in Unguja, is expected to bring together leaders from across the political spectrum in a rare display of unity aimed at strengthening peace, dialogue and inclusive governance.

According to a statement issued by the State House Communications Office and signed by Acting Director of Communications Raqey Mohamed, the event will formalise a Joint Political Accord between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo.

President Mwinyi and ACT-Wazalendo National Chairperson Othman Masoud Othman are expected to witness the signing of the agreement and oversee the endorsement of key commitments for its implementation.

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The accord is intended to deepen political reconciliation, strengthen mutual trust and promote cooperation between the two parties as Zanzibar continues efforts to foster lasting peace and democratic governance.

The ceremony is expected to attract senior leaders from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the Union government, political party representatives, members of the security organs, religious leaders, civil society organisations and members of the diplomatic community.

The event will also be broadcast live on television, radio and digital platforms to allow the public to follow the proceedings.

The reconciliation initiative comes as Zanzibar continues to build on efforts to promote political stability and peaceful coexistence, particularly ahead of future electoral processes.

Many residents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the agreement will strengthen dialogue among political actors, reduce tensions and create an environment that supports unity, development and social harmony.

The accord could mark a new chapter in Zanzibar's political journey if its commitments are fully implemented, paving the way for greater cooperation and a more inclusive political environment.