Tanzania: 2.5bn/ - Longido Sports Centre to Boost Talent Development

Arusha — THE National Uhuru Torch Race Leader, Wazo Michael Mwang'onda, has highlighted that the 2.5bn/- Longido Sports and Retreat Centre project will be a major boost for sports development and talent identification in the region.

The facility, located in Oltepes Village in Orbomba Ward, Longido District, is being developed by Rabbit Star Academy and is already 70 per cent complete.

Mwang'onda made the comments during the project inspection. He commended the investor for undertaking what he described as a significant contribution to the country's development agenda, particularly in line with Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which encourages private sector participation in key sectors including sports.

"The sports industry has strong potential to create employment opportunities and more investors to take advantage of available opportunities across the country."

He also called on Tanzanians to safeguard peace and stability, noting that a peaceful environment is essential for economic growth and development.

Presenting the project update, the founding Director of Rabbit Star Academy, Daniel Laiser, said the centre is designed to identify, nurture and develop sporting talent from across Tanzania, while also providing a modern training and retreat environment for athletes