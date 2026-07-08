Tanzania: 2.5bn/ - Longido Sports Centre to Boost Talent Development

8 July 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Veronica Mheta

Arusha — THE National Uhuru Torch Race Leader, Wazo Michael Mwang'onda, has highlighted that the 2.5bn/- Longido Sports and Retreat Centre project will be a major boost for sports development and talent identification in the region.

The facility, located in Oltepes Village in Orbomba Ward, Longido District, is being developed by Rabbit Star Academy and is already 70 per cent complete.

Mwang'onda made the comments during the project inspection. He commended the investor for undertaking what he described as a significant contribution to the country's development agenda, particularly in line with Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which encourages private sector participation in key sectors including sports.

"The sports industry has strong potential to create employment opportunities and more investors to take advantage of available opportunities across the country."

He also called on Tanzanians to safeguard peace and stability, noting that a peaceful environment is essential for economic growth and development.

Presenting the project update, the founding Director of Rabbit Star Academy, Daniel Laiser, said the centre is designed to identify, nurture and develop sporting talent from across Tanzania, while also providing a modern training and retreat environment for athletes

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.