Liberia: Has the State Tested Its Own Case?

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When President Joseph Boakai declared that no one would be untouchable in the US$19.2 million cocaine investigation, Liberians welcomed the promise. When Attorney General Oswald Tweh pledged not merely to seize drugs but to dismantle the criminal network behind them, expectations rose even higher. Those commitments established a simple standard: this investigation would follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Today, that standard deserves to be applied to the investigation itself.

Paul J. King now stands as the only defendant in custody. The charges against him are serious, and they deserve to be tested in court. His indictment should not be mistaken for guilt, nor should his defense be mistaken for innocence. Those are questions the judiciary--not the press--must ultimately resolve.

But there is another question that belongs squarely in the public domain.

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Has the State thoroughly tested its own theory of the case?

According to the prosecution, other individuals allegedly played central roles in organizing, transporting and receiving the shipment. Some remain outside the reach of investigators. Others have yet to appear before a Liberian court. Yet the first prosecution now proceeds against the one individual who returned voluntarily after learning he was wanted, communicated with investigators before his arrival, and submitted himself to the jurisdiction of the Liberian courts.

That sequence of events does not invalidate the charges against him. It does, however, invite an important question: has availability become confused with culpability?

Investigators may well possess evidence that has not yet been presented publicly. If they do, the courtroom -- not public opinion -- is where it belongs. But because this case has been described by the Government itself as an investigation into an organized criminal enterprise, Liberians are entitled to expect that every major prosecutorial decision reflects the strongest available evidence rather than the most immediately available suspect.

This is not a plea for delay. Nor is it an argument against prosecution. It is an argument for precision.

History offers a cautionary lesson. Liberia has witnessed dramatic drug seizures before. We have seen high-profile arrests followed by disappointing judicial outcomes that left the public wondering whether the architects of those operations had escaped while others bore the consequences. The credibility of this investigation will not be measured by how quickly someone is prosecuted. It will be measured by whether the people who conceived, financed, coordinated and protected this operation are ultimately held accountable.

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The Government has repeatedly said that this investigation is about dismantling a network, not merely intercepting a shipment. That promise must remain the guiding principle.

The preliminary hearing now offers an opportunity -- not only for the defense to test the State's evidence, but for the State to demonstrate that it has tested its own conclusions with equal rigor.

Justice is strongest when it is confident enough to question itself before asking the nation to accept its verdict.

If the evidence against Paul J. King is compelling, it will withstand scrutiny. If the evidence points further up the chain, then the investigation must continue without fear or favor.

Liberia deserves nothing less than a prosecution that is as comprehensive as the promises made to the nation.