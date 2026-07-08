Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Prioritises Learning Over Victory

China — SERENGETI Boys will look to extend their winning run when they face hosts China today in the Four-Nation China International Youth Football Tournament.

The match comes on the backdrop of their impressive 3-2 victory over Nigeria in their opening match.

Serengeti Boys made a strong start to the invitational tournament on Sunday after overcoming Nigeria's Golden Eaglets at the Yinchuan Sports Centre Helanshan Stadium.

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Issa Chole and Hamisi Chenga gave Tanzania a comfortable 2-0 lead before half-time after a disciplined and attacking first-half display.

Nigeria returned from the break with greater intensity and managed to pull a goal back, but Tanzania restored their two-goal cushion when Kassim Juma finished superbly to make it 3-1.

The Nigerians reduced the deficit again later in the second half, but the Serengeti Boys held on to secure victory in their opening fixture.

Serengeti Boys Coach, Elieneza Nsanganzelu, described the encounter as an important learning opportunity as the team continues preparations for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar in December.

"We played very well, especially in the first half, where we created many scoring opportunities," he said.

"These are friendly matches and part of our preparations, so sometimes we try difficult things to see how we can continue building the team ahead of the World Cup."

The coach said the technical bench used the match to assess both players and tactical approaches, explaining the decision to make several substitutions during the game.

"We made eight substitutions because these matches are for learning. They help us understand what we need to improve both individually and tactically as a technical team," he said.

Despite conceding two late goals, he insisted the result offered valuable lessons ahead of the remaining fixtures.

He added that the approach against China would remain largely unchanged, with the focus still placed on improving the team's style of play rather than simply chasing results.

"We are not concentrating too much on the opponent because our main objective is to improve ourselves," he said. "Of course, every team wants to win, but these matches are helping us see how we can create more chances and become stronger ahead of the World Cup."

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The coach also urged Tanzanian supporters to continue backing the players, even when mistakes occur during the experimentation process. "These matches are for learning. Sometimes quality may drop because we are trying different things, but supporters should continue encouraging the boys because we are building the team for the future," he said.

In the tournament's other opening fixture, hosts China defeated Australia 3-0. The competition will conclude on July 11, with Tanzania scheduled to face Australia while China take on Nigeria.