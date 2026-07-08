Rwanda: Parents Hold the Key to National Exam Success

As more than 277,000 Primary Leaving Examination candidates begin one of the most important milestones in their academic journey, attention naturally turns to the learners, teachers, and examination officials. Yet there is another group whose contribution can make a lasting difference during these crucial days: parents and guardians.

National examinations are more than a test of classroom knowledge. They also challenge a child's emotional resilience, confidence, and ability to remain focused under pressure. At home, parents have a unique opportunity to create an environment that allows their children to perform at their best.

Support does not necessarily require expensive resources. Sometimes, the greatest gift a parent can offer is reassurance. Children sitting for examinations often experience anxiety and fear of failure. Encouraging words, patience, and a calm atmosphere can help them manage stress and approach each paper with confidence.

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Parents should also ensure that candidates have everything they need to concentrate on their examinations. This includes providing nutritious meals, enough drinking water, adequate sleep, and a quiet place to revise where possible. Learners should leave home early enough to arrive at examination centres on time, without the added stress of rushing or worrying about transport.

This is also a time to minimize distractions. Television, unnecessary errands, and prolonged use of mobile phones can wait until the examinations are over. Families should encourage routines that prioritize rest, revision and mental well-being.

Equally important is avoiding unrealistic expectations. While every parent hopes to see their child excel, excessive pressure can have the opposite effect. Success should not be measured solely by grades but also by the effort learners have invested throughout the school year. Children who feel trusted and supported are often better equipped to demonstrate what they know.

Parents must also reinforce the importance of honesty. Examination malpractice may promise short-term gains, but it undermines the values of integrity and hard work that education is meant to instill. Every child should understand that earning results through genuine effort is far more rewarding than any dishonest shortcut.

The examinations will end in a few days, but the lessons children learn from their families will stay with them for life. By providing encouragement, stability, and moral guidance, parents become partners in their children's success.

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As Rwanda's Primary Six candidates write this important chapter of their education, every parent and guardian has an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. The greatest support they can offer is not pressure to be perfect, but the care, confidence, and reassurance that help every child believe they are capable of succeeding.