South Sudan: Joint Statement On Amendments to the 2018 Peace Agreement

In light of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly passing amendments to the 2018 peace agreement, the Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as the EU Delegation to South Sudan, reaffirm their grave concern about actions taken without the full consensus of all the signatories. They further reaffirm that the 2018 peace agreement remains the basis for the legitimacy of the transitional government. Any changes must be made through authentic dialogue involving all parties to the agreement. We further call on all parties to commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities.