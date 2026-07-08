Malawi's Foreign Service Has a Merit Problem

8 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

An analysis by Nyasa Times has found that Malawian law imposes no academic or professional requirements on ambassadors and high commissioners, only that they hold citizenship.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chauncy Simwaka, confirmed the gap to Parliament's Public Appointments Committee in June, adding that the ministry is reviewing the Foreign Service Act to introduce qualification standards, though only for future appointments.

Career diplomats below ambassadorial rank are recruited through the civil service and must meet such standards already.

The scrutiny comes as the government reduces its diplomatic network from 193 posts to 139, a move expected to save around K7.4 billion a year, raising the stakes attached to each remaining post.

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The analysis found some appointments held up well, including Edward Yakobe Sawerengera's return to Washington, Khwauli Msiska's reception by the African Union in Addis Ababa, and James Woods's appointment to Brasília. It also noted that Sam Alufandika, named high commissioner to Morocco, and Dora Mangulama, appointed to Dubai, were seen as solid picks.

However, the report placed this year's list within a longer pattern of embassies being used to reward political loyalty rather than merit, and noted that one nominee, Aubrey Sumbuleta, was withdrawn from the list mid-process without explanation.

But a handful of strong résumés does not make a system. It makes a lottery with some lucky winners. The deeper pattern, the one this year's list slots neatly into, is decades old: Malawian embassies functioning less as instruments of statecraft than as prizes for loyalty, doled out across administrations of every political stripe, occasionally to ministers' own relations. It is a bipartisan vice, which is precisely what makes it so durable--no single leader owns the shame of it, so no single leader feels obliged to fix it

Officials say further reforms, including a formal performance-appraisal system, are being considered.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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