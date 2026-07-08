Malawi: Govt to Tackle Ambulance Shortages, Stalled Hospital Projects

Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi says government is rolling out measures to fix long-standing gaps in healthcare access, from ambulance shortages to stalled clinic construction and a lack of specialised medical services.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Baloyi said decentralisation has handed district councils and local communities a bigger say in deciding health priorities for their areas -- and that MPs need to be using that power.

"People have the power, including the MPs, to decide what development activities they want to take place in their areas. Hospitals and ambulances are some of the things that can be prioritised," she said, urging lawmakers to get more involved in district council planning and constituency development committees.

On the money side, Baloyi confirmed funds have been set aside in the 2026/27 budget for new ambulances and district hospital construction, with facilities facing the worst transport problems first in line once procurement is done.

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She also addressed one long-stalled project directly: construction at Ngongoliwa Health Centre in Thyolo Golomoti, which has been stuck at around 40% completion.

Government, she said, is working to mobilise the resources needed to get it moving again.

On specialised care, Baloyi revealed plans for a new dialysis unit in the northern region -- currently without one.

The Mzuzu facility's infrastructure is already built; all that's missing is the machines.

"Everything else is in place. Once the procurement of machines is done, we will be opening the unit very soon," she said.

She added that government is leaning on development partners -- including the Global Fund, World Bank, UNICEF and China Aid -- to help strengthen health services nationwide.