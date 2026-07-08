Gambia: UTG Edu Students Advance National Unity Through Strong Educational System

The Education Students' Association (EDUSA) at the University of The Gambia (UTG) Sunday concluded its seven-day historic nationwide tour.

The body of education students held the nationwide engagement in partnership with Namie Foundation and Peace Esso Adventures. It also received support from partners, such as the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Vision Development Foundation, Gambia Teachers' Union, Centre for Policy, Research, and Strategic Studies, FINE TV, the People's Movement for National Unity, and Ousainou Gambia for making the tour a success.

Held on the theme 'Advancing National Unity Through Strong Educational System', the tour featured a series of engagements that included school visits for close discussions with students, teachers and community groups.

The topics of discussion ranged from inclusive education, to period poverty, irregular migration and national unity. The university students' delegation also distributed reusable sanitary pads and planted trees in a number of schools to promote environmental sustainability, an initiative championed by Ousainou Gambia.

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The group also carried out intensive research along the way, with respondents in schools visited extending their insights on various thematic areas of this year's tour.

With the tour having concluded, the EDUSA tour delegation, under the leadership of President Ebrima H. Secka, extended gratitude and appreciation to all participants. Tour Chairperson Kaddijatou Colley, who doubles as Vice President of EDUSA, and Vice Chairperson Famara Badjie also expressed similar statements, thanking participants, partners, and the driver for the successful conduct of the nationwide tour.