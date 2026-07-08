South Africa: DA Files Court Papers to Stop Tshwane's Tenderpreneur Deputy Mayor

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the Gauteng High Court to overturn the City of Tshwane Council's decision to protect Deputy Executive Mayor and MMC for Finance, the ANC's Eugene Modise, after he was found to have breached the Councillors' Code of Conduct.

The City's own forensic investigation found that Mr Modise failed to legally disclose his financial interests linked to Triotic Protection Services, a company that has received millions of rands from the City.

Despite these serious findings against the ANC Deputy Mayor, the ANC-ActionSA-EFF coalition voted to shield him with nothing more than a financial penalty.

Instead of holding politicians accountable, the ANC and ActionSA closed ranks to protect one of their own.

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This exposes Action South Africa as a party that protects and condones ANC lawlessness, rule-breaking and those on the take. Action South Africa is propping up all the ANC misconduct the residents of Tshwane know all too well.

The issue is simple: the ANC politician responsible for overseeing Tshwane's finances cannot have undisclosed financial interests linked to a company doing business with the municipality. But under the ANC this is what happens, and this is what ASA protects.

The timing makes the matter even more alarming. Under Modise's tenure as MMC for Finance, spending on security watchman services has continued to spiral into hundreds of millions of rands while his undisclosed financial interests remained hidden from the public.

The DA believes the Council's decision is unlawful, irrational and fundamentally undermines the integrity of local government.

If ANC politicians who break the rules face little more than a slap on the wrist, it sends a dangerous message that the Councillors' Code of Conduct is optional rather than binding. And residents will see that it is ActionSA protecting this.

Our application asks the High Court to set aside the Council's decision, and to send the matter back for reconsideration under the correct legal framework, where Modise will be forced to face the law.

The ANC-ActionSA coalition has made its choice, putting their own comrades first, and residents last.

The DA has chosen to fight for clean government, accountability and the principle that no politician is above the law.

The DA will continue to provide updates as this Court case progresses.