Somalia: Northeastern Administration Excluded From Somalia's $12 Million Climate Resilience Project

8 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government has launched a $12 million international climate resilience project covering 17 cities across the country, but areas administered by the Northeastern Administration were not included among the project sites.

The initiative, funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), will run from 2026 to 2030 and aims to strengthen urban resilience to climate change.

According to project documents, implementation will take place in the Banadir region, Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West, Jubaland and Somaliland. The selected cities are Mogadishu, Garowe, Galkayo, Bosaso, Hargeisa, Burao, Berbera, Borama, Dhusamareb, Hobyo, southern Galkayo, Beledweyne, Jowhar, Baidoa, Hudur, Kismayo and Garbaharey.

The project is expected to directly benefit more than 850,000 people through investments in water management systems, flood mitigation, ecosystem restoration, sustainable urban planning and urban greening initiatives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The federal government said the programme is designed to help Somali cities better withstand the growing impacts of climate change while improving environmental sustainability and urban infrastructure.

The launch comes after the Northeastern Administration was also excluded from a separate community development programme worth more than $30 million that was financed by the World Bank in partnership with Somalia's federal government, highlighting continuing disputes over the administration's participation in federally coordinated development initiatives.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.