Somalia Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' in Syria's Damascus, Pledges Support for Anti-Extremism Efforts

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Wednesday strongly condemned a "terrorist attack" in the Syrian capital Damascus, reaffirming its opposition to terrorism and violent extremism.

In a statement, the Somali government said it "fully rejects all forms of terrorism" and remains committed to supporting international efforts aimed at combating extremist groups and promoting peace, security and stability.

Mogadishu also expressed solidarity with the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, offering condolences to families of those killed or affected by the attack and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The statement called for those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

Somalia, which has battled the Al-Shabaab militant group for more than a decade, has repeatedly called for stronger international cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism.