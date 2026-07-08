Namibia: Former Namibian Honorary Consul to Serbia Boskovic Dies

Former honorary consul to Serbia Vasilije Boskovic has died. This was announced by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade in a statement issued on Monday.

Boskovic was appointed in 2002 and held the position until 2024. He died on 4 July in Windhoek, aged 85.

The ministry describes him as a key figure in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries. He also helped establish the Engineering Council of Namibia to strengthen professional standards in the engineering sector.

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"His association with Namibia spans over 60 years, while his residence, professional work and personal commitment to the country extended for approximately five decades," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Boskovic's relationship with Namibia began in 1961 when he met founding president Sam Nujoma in Belgrade during the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement at a time when the former Yugoslavia, under president Josip Tito, was providing support to African liberation movements.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, he maintained close ties with Namibian students, members of the liberation movement living in Yugoslavia and several Swapo leaders, including Nujoma, Hifikepunye Pohamba, Hage Geingob, Nangolo Mbumba, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and other senior government officials.

Boskovic settled in Namibia permanently in the mid-1970s where he pursued a career as a professional engineer.

The ministry commends him for his contribution to the country's infrastructure development through work associated with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

"He devoted much of his professional and personal life to the country's development, building his career, raising his family and contributing meaningfully to Namibia's growth," it reads.

The ministry says his contributions to Namibia's diplomatic relations, engineering profession and national development would leave a lasting legacy, describing him as a humble and dedicated public servant.