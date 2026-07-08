Africa: Historic Resolution on Neglected Tropical Diseases Adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council

Resolution 62/27 on “Human rights and neglected tropical diseases” was adopted today by the Human Rights Council (HRC) at its sixty-second session in Geneva.

The first ever HRC resolution dedicated to all neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) was adopted by consensus, after being put forward by six African countries where the burden of NTDs is significant; the group was led by Malawi, and included Burkina Faso, Gambia, Kenya, Morocco and the United Republic of Tanzania.

“We welcome this resolution, which underscores that neglected tropical diseases cannot be viewed solely as a medical issue.” said Dr Daniel Ngamije Madandi, Director of the Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Department at the World Health Organization (WHO). “We stand ready to collaborate with all relevant governments, the Human Rights Council, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to identify concrete ways forward and support their implementation.”

The text of the resolution emphasizes that NTDs “reflect and reinforce patterns of inequality, discrimination and social exclusion”, thus representing “not only a public health challenge, but also a significant human rights concern”.

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Notably, the resolution identifies the underlying, structural and social determinants of NTDs, including “lack of access to safe water, sanitation, adequate housing, education and information”. Other important determinants cited are climate change, displacement due to natural disasters and conflicts.

The resolution also acknowledges the fact that some NTDs excessively affect women and girls as well as remote, underserved and mobile communities, and underlines the importance of disaggregated data collection and analysis in identifying and addressing the disproportionate burden on certain segments of society.

“A human rights-based approach can strengthen responses to neglected tropical diseases by ensuring that policies and programmes are guided by equality, non-discrimination, participation and accountability. It helps ensure that public health efforts reach those most affected by poverty, stigma, discrimination and exclusion,” said Peggy Hicks, Director, Thematic and Special Procedures, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN/OHCHR). “This resolution offers an important opportunity to bring public health expertise and human rights analysis closer together. WHO’s technical leadership and the human rights system’s focus on dignity, equality and accountability are complementary, and together they can help support more inclusive, equitable and effective responses to NTDs.”

Next steps

The resolution calls upon States to strengthen efforts and commitments to address the “unacceptably high” burden of NTDs, notably by scaling up predictable, sustained and adequately resourced technical, financial and capacity-building support. It encourages the safeguarding of health services addressing NTDs from future emergencies; it also calls for a comprehensive rights-based approach to the fight against NTDs which takes into account factors such as discrimination, exclusion, stigmatization and other barriers to the enjoyment of human rights associated with NTDs, including on grounds of disability.

As a follow-up action, the resolution requests the UN/OHCHR to prepare a comprehensive report on the human rights dimensions of neglected tropical diseases in consultation with relevant entities, including WHO, to be submitted to the HRC in 2027.

This report is expected to propose practical measures that States can adopt to address the human rights dimensions of NTDs; safeguard the human rights of people affected by NTDs; support the realization of the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3; and integrate human rights considerations into national, regional and global responses to NTDs.

Neglected tropical diseases at the Human Rights Council

The resolution adopted today builds on the Council’s longstanding attention to leprosy-related discrimination, which, since 2008, has been the subject of several resolutions; it also brings broader visibility to the human rights dimensions of NTDs, while recognizing the specific concerns associated with different diseases. Finally, it marks an important step in recognizing that stigma, discrimination and exclusion must be addressed as part of effective, people-centred and rights-based responses to NTDs.

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The adoption of the resolution was met with great enthusiasm by the global NTD community, notably by key advocacy actors such as Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Anesvad Foundation.

Neglected tropical diseases

Neglected tropical diseases are a diverse group of 21 conditions associated with devastating health, social and economic consequences. They affect more than one billion people globally. Their burden is mainly prevalent among impoverished communities in tropical areas.

Public health targets for the control, elimination and eradication of these conditions were set in the WHO road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030.