South Africa: SA, UN Collaborate to Push Towards Sustainable Development Goals

8 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Government of South Africa and the United Nations in South Africa will on Friday sign a five-year Cooperation Framework Agreement aimed at supporting South Africa's national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The Cooperation Framework sets out the strategic direction for collaboration between Government and the United Nations system from 2026 to 2030.

"It reaffirms a shared commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, reducing inequality, strengthening institutions, protecting the environment, and ensuring that no one is left behind," Government said.

The Cooperation Framework will be signed by the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, on behalf of the Government of South Africa, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nelson Muffuh.

The event will also be attended by senior representatives from the national government, civil society organizations, foundations, members of the diplomatic corps, United Nations entities, and development partners.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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