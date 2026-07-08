South Africa: Six Western Cape Properties to Remain Centres for GBVF Survivors

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has formalised the renewal of six State-owned properties made available to the Western Cape Department of Social Development for the continuation of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) shelter services.

The properties in Aurora, Albertinia, Heidelberg, Laingsburg and Moorreesburg were being used to support shelter and care services for survivors of GBVF. The renewal will ensure the continuation of these services.

At the signing ceremony held at the Western Cape Department of Social Development on Wednesday, Macpherson formalised the renewal of the six State-owned properties made available to the Western Cape Provincial MEC for Social Development, Jaco Londt, for the continued provision of shelter and support services for victims and survivors of GBVF.

Macpherson said the renewal reflects the department's commitment to ensure that public property is used for the public good and does not stand idle or vacant in communities across the country.

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The renewal of the properties is part of the department's broader work to ensure that state-owned properties are actively used to support service delivery alongside the 801 unused and non-essential state-owned properties identified by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for sale or repurposing.

"When I took office, I made it clear that public assets must be used for the public good. This renewal gives practical meaning to that commitment by ensuring that these state-owned properties continue serving as safe spaces for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are proud to support the Western Cape Department of Social Development and its partners in providing shelter, care and protection to victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide," Macpherson said.

Londt said the partnership with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will play an important role in supporting victims and survivors of Gender-based violence.

"This renewal reflects our shared commitment to putting the needs of our citizens first. By continuing this partnership, we are ensuring that these properties remain safe havens for women, children and vulnerable people fleeing gender-based violence and other crises," Londt said.

The renewal process forms part of Macpherson's commitment to ensure that public assets continue to be used for the public good, particularly where they support vulnerable communities and frontline social services.