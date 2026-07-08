South Africa: North West Strengthens Veterinary Capacity to Combat Livestock Diseases

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) is strengthening the implementation of the provincial Brucellosis Reduction Plan by equipping Animal Health Technicians with specialised skills in disease surveillance, prevention and control.

Animal Health Technicians from across the province are currently participating in an accredited Bovine Brucellosis and Tuberculosis (BR/TB) Training Programme at the North-West University.

The two-week programme, which commenced on 29 June and concludes on 10 July 2026, combines theoretical and practical training to equip participants with knowledge and competencies required to diagnose and manage bovine brucellosis and tuberculosis.

The training is aimed at strengthening the capacity of Veterinary Services to protect livestock, safeguard public health and strengthen disease control across the province.

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North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, said the course is a statutory requirement for Animal Health Technicians authorised to conduct tuberculosis and brucellosis diagnostic testing in cattle herds.

By investing in specialised training, Sambatha said the department is strengthening technical capacity within Veterinary Services, while ensuring compliance with professional and regulatory requirements.

"The programme reflects the department's commitment to building a skilled workforce capable of responding effectively to animal health challenges. Investing in the development of our Animal Health Technicians is an investment in the future of animal health, food safety and agricultural growth in our province.

"Through this training, we are strengthening the capacity of our Veterinary Services to provide farmers with the quality support they need while ensuring effective disease prevention and control," Sambatha said.

Participants welcomed the opportunity to strengthen their expertise.

Gomolemo Malau, from the Moses Kotane Veterinary Office, said the training will help her improve the quality of services provided to farmers, while Keitsile Isaac Mosimane, from the Naledi Veterinary Office, said it will deepen his understanding of animal diseases.

"I am here to learn more about brucellosis and deepen my understanding of the disease. By the end of the programme, I want to be better equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to support and empower the farmers I work with in my area," Mosimane said.

Brucellosis and tuberculosis are zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, making the role of trained Animal Health Technicians critical in protecting public health, promoting food safety and supporting a sustainable livestock industry.

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The training forms part of the implementation of the North West Brucellosis Reduction Plan, which seeks to reduce the prevalence of the disease through strengthened surveillance, testing, vaccination and improved disease management practices.