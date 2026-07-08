South Africa: Zulu King Removes Spokesperson Who Questioned His Private Ramaphosa Meetings

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini appointed Inkosi Mpiyakhe Buthelezi as his new spokesperson on Tuesday, replacing Prince Thulani Zulu of eZibindini.

Thulani says he was never told he had been removed, and that his real "sin" was a voice note questioning royal protocol.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has removed Prince Thulani Zulu of eZibindini as his spokesperson, following a dispute over the King's private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The King announced the appointment of Inkosi Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, acting Chief of kwaPhindangene, as his new spokesperson on Tuesday afternoon.

The Office of the Zulu King said the appointment ceremony took place at eMashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal, witnessed by members of the royal family and Inkosi Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, Chairperson of the King's Council.

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Thulani told Scrolla.Africa on Wednesday morning that he had not been informed of his removal or of the new appointment before it was announced.

He said he had raised concerns about a breach of royal protocol after the King met Ramaphosa without the full royal entourage, which he said should include a protocol officer, the traditional prime minister, the King's chef and senior royals.

He said the King has instead been taking only Nododile Ndamase, from the King's private office, to important meetings, including with the President.

Thulani said his "sin" was sending Ndamase a voice note questioning the missing entourage.

He said he respects the King's decision but will need time to heal from insults he says he endured while defending Ndamase.

Ndamase rejected Thulani's version of events. He said the King had told Thulani the Ramaphosa meeting was strictly private, and that the royal entourage, including the King's chef, Queen Mawewe and security, was present but not inside the room and not in any photographs.

He said a similar arrangement applied to an earlier private meeting between the King and Ramaphosa in Durban, where royals present did not enter the room. Ndamase said he did not understand why he was being blamed, saying, "I think I am being used in this situation as a punching bag."

This is the latest in a string of reshuffles inside King Misuzulu's inner circle. In May, the King abruptly removed royal chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi and Ndamase himself from the King's private office, before appearing to contradict his own office days later by saying Ndamase had not actually been fired.

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In 2024, the King fired an earlier spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, who was later reinstated.

Thulani himself said in November last year that he believed there was a campaign underway to have him removed.