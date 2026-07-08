Kenya: Garissa Police Arrest Three, Recover Assorted Crude Weapons in Intelligence-Led Raid

8 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police have arrested three suspects and recovered an assortment of crude weapons after disrupting what authorities described as a planned criminal operation in Garissa Town, with six other suspects escaping and now being pursued.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests were made on Wednesday after officers from Garissa Police Station acted on intelligence indicating that a group of nine individuals was preparing to commit criminal offences in the Bulla Sagarey area of Garissa County.

NPS said the suspects resisted arrest and turned violent, confronting officers during the operation and injuring some of them before six members of the group fled the scene.

"The group, which intended to commit criminal offences, initially resisted arrest and resorted to violence, confronting the police officers and causing injuries to them," NPS said.

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The three suspects were apprehended while in possession of assorted crude weapons, which were recovered as evidence.

Police said the suspects in custody are expected to be arraigned in court to face appropriate charges, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining six suspects.

The NPS urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through its toll-free emergency numbers.

The arrests come as security agencies continue to intensify intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing crime and dismantling criminal networks across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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