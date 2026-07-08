Sudan: Dutch HSTS Organization to Donate Medical Equipment to Sudanese Public Hospitals

The Dutch organization HSTS has expressed its intention to provide an in-kind grant to support treatment services in Sudan's public hospitals by supplying medical equipment, including hospital beds and pediatric care equipment.

During a meeting with the organization's delegation in Khartoum, Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim pledged to exempt the donated equipment from customs duties and other fees, subject to approval by the Ministry of Health and the submission of the required documentation.

He also gave preliminary approval for a customs exemption covering equipment currently being shipped to Al-Alyab Hospital in River Nile State, pending a formal request from the Ministry of Health. He called for close coordination with the ministry and other relevant authorities to ensure the equipment meets technical standards and addresses hospital needs.

The minister said the Ministry of Finance would also contribute to transporting and distributing the equipment in coordination with the Ministry of Health, praising HSTS's efforts as consistent with the government's priority of strengthening the health sector.

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He further highlighted the importance of attracting Dutch investment and expertise to develop Sudan's crop and livestock sectors.

HSTS Executive Director Eng. Abdel Ghaffar Mahdi said the organization aims to equip 30 public hospitals with medical equipment to improve primary healthcare services. He noted that HSTS has supplied equipment to hospitals in Shendi and Al-Gadarif since 2024 and helped restore Jebel Aulia Hospital to operation, enabling it to provide medical services to more than 20,000 people. He added that the organization is currently delivering equipment to Al-Alyab Hospital as part of its broader plan to reach the target number of public hospitals.