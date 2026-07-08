Sudan: Ibrahim Jaber Commends Signing of Sennar Reconciliation Charter

Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Ibrahim Jaber welcomed the signing of the "Sennar Charter" by several community groups in Sennar State, describing it as an important step toward strengthening social cohesion in the region.

The remarks came during his meeting in Khartoum with a delegation from Sennar State.

The meeting reviewed the completion of joint efforts by the state government, community committee, and local stakeholders to advance social peace and peaceful coexistence, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing security, stability, and peace across the state.