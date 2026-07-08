Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Performance of Foreign Ministry and Diplomatic Missions

7 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Kamil Idris reviewed the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad over the past period.

This came during a meeting held in Khartoum with Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohieddin Salem, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid and Prime Minister's adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the Foreign Minister's recent visit to Geneva, including his participation in the Human Rights Council session and the meetings held on its sidelines.

The Prime Minister praised the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the significant efforts exerted by Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad in defending the country's sovereignty and countering foreign interference.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.