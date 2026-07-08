Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Performance of Foreign Ministry and Diplomatic Missions

Prime Minister Kamil Idris reviewed the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad over the past period.

This came during a meeting held in Khartoum with Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohieddin Salem, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid and Prime Minister's adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the Foreign Minister's recent visit to Geneva, including his participation in the Human Rights Council session and the meetings held on its sidelines.

The Prime Minister praised the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the significant efforts exerted by Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad in defending the country's sovereignty and countering foreign interference.