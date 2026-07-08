Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Recent Election Demonstrates Public Resolve to Build Strong Democracy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's recent general election has demonstrated the growing political maturity of the people, revealing that the widespread public participation defeated coordinated efforts to undermine the democratic process, Prime Minister Abiy said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks today during the 30th Regular Session of the Fifth Year of the House of People's Representatives, where he presented the federal government's annual performance report and responded to questions on national security, economic reforms, governance and Ethiopia's political future.

Addressing the House of People's Representatives, PM Abiy described the recent election as a defining democratic milestone that carried important lessons for political actors both inside and outside the country.

"This year's election carries a profound message for anyone willing to learn from it. It reaffirmed the social and political consciousness of the Ethiopian people," he told the lawmakers.

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The election unfolded amid extensive campaigns intended to discourage voter registration and suppress turnout.

Those efforts ultimately failed as millions of Ethiopians exercised their constitutional right to vote across more than 50,000 polling stations nationwide.

"The objective was not merely to oppose one political party," he noted, but "attempt to weaken the electoral process itself and undermine Ethiopia's democratic institutions. The Ethiopian people refused to allow that to happen."

The PM said citizens from every part of the country delivered a unified message in favor of national unity, constitutional order, and peaceful democratic participation.

He praised the determination of voters, noting that elderly citizens, patients, grieving families and mothers carrying infants all participated in the election, describing their participation as an expression of confidence in Ethiopia's future.

"The Ethiopian people demonstrated that they reject extremism and division," the premier stressed.

The people voted to strengthen their country and have entrusted the newly elected government with a significant national responsibility, he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the outcome represents not only electoral success but also a renewed mandate for the government to accelerate ongoing economic reforms, institutional modernization and national development initiatives.

Turning to political reform, PM Abiy said the ruling Prosperity Party had taken deliberate steps to broaden democratic participation by voluntarily leaving parliamentary constituencies uncontested to encourage greater competing party representation.

"Within the Prosperity Party, we made the strategic decision to voluntarily refrain from contesting 15 percent of the parliamentary seats, leaving them entirely to competing political forces to ensure that diverse voices are represented in the legislature," he revealed.

Recall that the ruling Prosperity Party secured 438 seats in the House of People's Representatives, while the remaining seats went to competing parties and independent candidates.

In what could become one of Ethiopia's most consequential constitutional reform proposals, Abiy announced that the Prosperity Party has submitted a proposal to the National Dialogue Commission to constitutionally limit terms of leadership to a maximum of two.

If adopted through Ethiopia's constitutional process, the proposal would establish formal term limits for the country's highest executive office, marking a significant institutional reform aimed at strengthening democratic governance and leadership transition.

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The Prime Minister also underscored that the renewed public mandate carries heightened responsibility for the government to improve governance, strengthen public institutions and intensify efforts to combat corruption.

He said the administration would continue working to enhance transparency, accountability and institutional integrity while implementing policies that promote sustainable development, preserve national sovereignty and consolidate Ethiopia's democratic transformation.

PM Abiy concluded by reaffirming that the government remains committed to translating the confidence expressed by Ethiopian voters into tangible improvements in governance, economic progress and national unity, describing the latest election as an important step in the country's evolving democratic journey.