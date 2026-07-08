East Africa: Ethiopia's MPs Directing Queries to Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Members of House of People's Representatives are directing a wide-ranging series of questions to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, seeking detailed responses on the country's economic performance, national security, governance reforms and long-term development priorities.

The question-and-answer session followed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appeared at the parliament to present the federal government's performance report for the 2018 Ethiopian Fiscal Year to the House of People's Representatives.

The MPs raised issues spanning virtually every major national policy area, reflecting both public concerns and the country's strategic agenda as Ethiopia advances its reform program and prepares for the formation of a new government administration.

Among the key issues presented to the Prime Minister were peace and security, economic growth, access to the sea, fuel distribution, housing, healthcare, clean drinking water, energy access, implementation of mega infrastructure projects, national dialogue, governance, and the security situation in northern Ethiopia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Members of Parliament also acknowledged what they described as the government's achievements under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership, particularly efforts that have contributed to sustaining economic growth despite global and domestic challenges.

A significant focus of the session centered on Ethiopia's strategic pursuit of equitable and reliable access to the sea.

Lawmakers requested an update on the government's diplomatic and policy efforts regarding the issue, describing maritime access as a matter of vital national interest for the country's long-term economic development.

The members also questioned the government on fuel distribution, asking what measures are being implemented to ensure fair and transparent allocation of fuel imports, which continue to receive substantial government subsidies, while addressing corruption and malpractice within the distribution system.

On national security, lawmakers sought clarification on the government's strategy to achieve sustainable peace and stability across the country, including the role citizens can play in supporting ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

They also requested updates on initiatives aimed at consolidating peace and improving security in the Tigray region.

Housing affordability emerged as another major concern, with MPs asking about new policies and partnerships designed to address growing housing shortages in Ethiopia's expanding urban centers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the health sector, legislators pressed for concrete measures to improve the availability of medicines and medical equipment while enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare services nationwide.

They also sought assurances that clean drinking water projects would be completed within their planned timelines.

Lawmakers further requested updates on the implementation of unfinished infrastructure projects, asking the government to outline strategies for completing delayed developments while advancing planned investments that have yet to commence.

Economic pressures on households also featured prominently in the discussions. MPs asked what additional measures are being prepared to cushion low-income citizens and public servants from the rising cost of living, while seeking insight into the priorities of the incoming government administration.

The parliamentary session also examined governance and social policy issues, including proposals to strengthen student feeding programs, reinforce institutional accountability, and address abuses of public office through improved transparency and internal reform.

Regarding the Ethiopian National Dialogue, lawmakers requested details on the logistical, political and institutional support the government will provide to ensure the dialogue process proceeds according to schedule and achieves its objective of fostering lasting national consensus.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to respond to the questions during the ongoing parliamentary session, outlining the government's position on the issues raised and presenting its roadmap for addressing Ethiopia's key political, economic and development priorities in the coming fiscal year.