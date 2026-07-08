Uganda: 'You Can't Catch Silverfish During the Day' - Mpigi Leaders Challenge Fishing Rules

Leaders and fishing communities in Mpigi District have challenged the government to review new regulations imposed on Lake Victoria, arguing that some of the restrictions have gone beyond fighting illegal fishing and are instead threatening the survival of local fishermen.

The leaders, led by Mpigi District Chairperson Simon Peter Kawuki and Buwama Sub-county Chairperson Deo Sendegeya, are particularly opposed to restrictions affecting silverfish, locally known as mukene, saying the fish can only be harvested effectively at night.

They questioned the decision to restrict the use of lights during silverfish fishing, arguing that the measure ignores the natural behaviour of the fish and the realities faced by communities that depend on the lake.

"If we are not allowed to use lights while fishing, how can someone drive a car at night without headlights? Can you walk at night without a torch? How then do you expect someone to catch silverfish on the lake without lights?" Kawuki asked.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The district chairperson said authorities should be clear if their intention is to stop fishing altogether rather than introduce regulations that fishermen cannot meet.

"Has the government ever seen people catching silverfish during the day? If you ban night fishing or the use of lights, are you asking fishermen to catch silverfish during the day? That is impossible because silverfish are caught at night," he said.

The leaders also criticised conditions announced by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Samuel Okiding, arguing that the requirements are beyond the reach of ordinary fishermen.

"When you look at all the requirements that Deputy CDF Samuel Okiding announced, there is not a single local fisherman who can meet them. How can you tell someone the government considers poor enough to qualify for the Parish Development Model to buy a boat worth Shs30 million? That is not fair. Those conditions are meant to push our people off the lake rather than fight illegal fishing," Kawuki said.

He said the district would continue engaging relevant authorities to find a balance between protecting fish stocks and safeguarding livelihoods.

Kawuki revealed that the district has consulted fisheries experts to develop practical recommendations that would allow fishermen to operate legally while complying with conservation measures.

He said the district plans to formally engage the Chief of Defence Forces and the Fisheries Directorate to request a review of the regulations and allow fishermen to return to work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Oceans Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fishing activities on Lake Victoria have been under increased scrutiny as government intensifies efforts to combat illegal fishing methods, including the use of prohibited nets and harvesting immature fish.

However, Buwama Sub-county Chairperson Deo Sendegeya said the latest restrictions have affected even fishermen engaged in silverfish fishing, which he argued should not be treated in the same way as activities targeting larger fish species.

"I am surprised by the government. They have even turned against silverfish. They chased fishermen away claiming they were using illegal methods and catching immature fish, but now they have also banned silverfish, which is too small to even be compared to Nile perch. Why ban it too?" Sendegeya asked.

The leaders warned that prolonged restrictions have created economic hardships among communities that rely on fishing as their main source of income.

"Children are no longer going to school, tax collections have dropped, poverty has increased, crime is rising, hunger is worsening and families are breaking apart because people have been denied access to the lake, which was their only source of income," Sendegeya said.

They urged the government to reconsider the regulations and develop a system that protects Lake Victoria's resources while allowing communities that depend on fishing to continue earning a living.

The leaders said enforcement measures should target illegal practices rather than impose blanket restrictions that affect all fishermen.