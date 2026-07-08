Uganda: From Summit Dream to Global Stage - How Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon Transformed Kasese

When a small group of adventurers led by tourism entrepreneur Amos Wekesa stood atop the snow-capped peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains in June 2022, they carried more than climbing gear.

They carried an idea.

At the summit, Wekesa and his team raised the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon flag, marking the symbolic beginning of what would become one of East Africa's fastest-growing sports tourism events.

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"When we raised that flag, many people thought it was an ambitious dream. But we believed the Rwenzori deserved an event that could showcase the beauty of the region to the world. Looking back now, it is remarkable to see how far that vision has come," Wekesa recalls.

Four years later, that idea has evolved into a movement.

The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has grown from an ambitious concept into a globally recognised race that attracts thousands of runners, fills hotels across Kasese, creates business opportunities for local communities and showcases Uganda's tourism potential to international audiences.

Perhaps its greatest achievement, however, is the sense of ownership it has inspired among athletes, residents, businesses and partners alike.

The Birth of a Vision

Following the summit expedition, organisers Equator Hikes and title sponsor Tusker Lite officially unveiled the marathon during a press briefing at Margherita Hotel in Kasese.

The vision was both simple and ambitious: to create an event that blended sport, tourism, lifestyle and entertainment against the backdrop of one of Africa's most spectacular mountain ranges.

At the launch, Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the partnership reflected Tusker Lite's commitment to active lifestyles and creating opportunities for people to connect through shared experiences.

"As a low-carb beer, Tusker Lite is made for people who enjoy active lifestyles. This marathon allows participants to challenge themselves on the course and then come together afterwards to celebrate and connect responsibly," she said.

The inaugural edition, held on September 3, 2022, was anything but easy.

Runners battled heavy rain, mud and challenging terrain throughout the course. Yet those very conditions became part of the race's identity.

For many participants, the demanding route distinguished the event from conventional city marathons.

The local community embraced the race immediately.

Villages along the course transformed into cheering stations as residents lined the roads to encourage runners navigating the difficult terrain.

When the race ended, the celebrations began.

Runners, residents and visitors gathered for an after-party that would eventually evolve into the now-famous Tusker Lite Neon Rave, adding a lifestyle dimension that continues to distinguish the event from many other races across the continent.

The Race That Began Transforming a Region

By its second edition, it had become evident that the marathon was growing beyond expectations.

More runners registered.

More spectators attended.

More organisations joined as partners.

Kasese itself began experiencing the economic impact.

Hotels welcomed visitors from across Uganda and beyond. Restaurants, transport operators and small businesses experienced a surge in activity as marathon weekend became one of the busiest periods on the district's calendar.

Road improvements along sections of the route also enhanced the race experience, making parts of the course more accessible while preserving the breathtaking scenery that had become one of its defining attractions.

Participation surpassed the 1,000-runner mark, firmly establishing the event among Uganda's premier road races.

"What excites me most is that the marathon has become bigger than the race itself. It has become a platform for tourism, local businesses, athletes and communities. Every year, more people discover Kasese for the first time and leave with a completely different perspective of the region," says Wekesa.

The broader economic impact has since been quantified.

A study by the Makerere University Tourism Research and Development Centre estimated that the marathon generated more than Shs3.5 billion for the Kasese economy during the 2023 event weekend.

The report cited increased tourism activity, higher hotel occupancy, growth in small businesses, job creation and greater international visibility for the region.

For many entrepreneurs, the marathon had become much more than a sporting event--it had become a significant economic opportunity.

A Platform for Bigger Dreams

The third edition marked another milestone when the race course received official certification from World Athletics following assessment by internationally accredited course measurer Gavin Wright.

For organisers, the certification validated years of planning and investment.

For athletes, it created new opportunities.

Among the beneficiaries was Abel Chelangat, who won the men's full marathon in 2:14:59.

The significance of his victory extended well beyond the prize money.

"For elite athletes, a certified course changes everything. It means your time is recognised internationally and can open doors to bigger races. Winning in Kasese gave me confidence, but more importantly, it gave me a performance that I could use as I pursued opportunities abroad," Chelangat says.

Armed with a certified qualifying time, Chelangat went on to compete in prestigious races including the Porto Marathon, Riyadh Marathon, Rabat Marathon and Barcelona Marathon.

His story became one of the clearest examples of how the marathon is helping Ugandan athletes access opportunities on the global stage.

Other runners have similarly used certified results from Kasese to improve their rankings, attract sponsorship and secure opportunities with international athletics clubs.

What began as a race in the shadow of the Rwenzori Mountains was steadily becoming a launchpad for elite athletic careers.

The World Arrives in Kasese

The fourth edition represented another giant leap.

According to figures from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, more than 3,500 runners from 56 countries participated in the marathon.

For one weekend, Kasese became a global meeting point.

Elite athletes shared the roads with first-time runners.

International visitors mingled with local communities.

Adventure seekers explored the Rwenzori Mountains while revellers packed entertainment venues long after the race had ended.

"One of the most rewarding things for us has been watching the marathon evolve from an ambitious concept into a platform with real impact. Through the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, we have seen Kasese attract thousands of visitors, create opportunities for local businesses and gain visibility on the international stage. That growth belongs to many stakeholders, but it demonstrates the powerful role that sport can play in driving tourism and community development," says Mutamuliza.

The event also attracted increasing institutional support.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces provided security for participants, while the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and the Uganda Tourism Board promoted the marathon as an important platform for showcasing Uganda's tourism potential.

The impact was evident across the district.

Accommodation facilities reached full occupancy, with demand for rooms surging as visitors flocked to the region.

"Before the marathon, August was just another period on the calendar. Today, it is one of our busiest times of the year. We start receiving bookings months in advance, and many visitors stay longer to explore the area," says Maureen Nankya, a hotel business owner in Kasese.

What had started as a race had evolved into a thriving tourism and lifestyle ecosystem.

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"The marathon has shown that sport can be a powerful driver of economic activity. Hotels are full, tour operators are busy, and restaurants are serving visitors from dozens of countries. That is the kind of impact we hoped for when we started," Wekesa says.

The Next Chapter

As preparations gather pace for the fifth edition, scheduled for August 22, the marathon stands on the threshold of another milestone.

The event has attained World Athletics Label Status and secured inclusion on the World Athletics Calendar, placing it among races recognised for meeting international standards in course quality, athlete experience and event organisation.

The recognition significantly enhances the race's visibility among elite athletes and the global running community.

A USD1 million prize purse, recently announced by State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, is expected to elevate the marathon even further.

For Tusker Lite, the journey from a flag raised atop Africa's legendary Mountains of the Moon to a globally recognised sporting event reflects years of sustained investment in a vision that connects active living, tourism and celebration.

"As Uganda Breweries, we have always believed that the communities around us should grow alongside our business. One of the things we are most proud of about the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is seeing the impact it has had beyond race day. Over the years, Kasese has welcomed thousands of visitors, local businesses have benefited from increased activity, and the region has gained visibility on the global stage. Knowing that the marathon has contributed to changing fortunes for many people in the area is incredibly rewarding for us," says Mutamuliza.

For athletes, the marathon has become a gateway to international competition.

For businesses, it has emerged as a major economic catalyst.

For Kasese, it has become a source of pride and global recognition.

And for the thousands of runners who have crossed its finish line over the past four years, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon stands as proof that some of the world's greatest journeys begin with a single idea.