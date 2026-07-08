Somalia Government, Opposition Agree to Continue Political Talks

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government and opposition representatives have agreed to continue political dialogue aimed at easing tensions over the country's political future, according to a joint statement released by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday.

The statement said the meeting, held in Mogadishu on July 7, took place in a "friendly atmosphere" and allowed both sides to engage in open, frank and constructive discussions on Somalia's political situation.

It said the government and opposition agreed to advance an inclusive dialogue process to strengthen political stability, security and national development.

The statement did not disclose specific agreements reached during the talks or provide a timetable for future meetings, saying only that discussions would continue.

Both sides also expressed appreciation to Turkey for facilitating the negotiations, praising Ankara's efforts to support dialogue between the rival parties.

The talks come after months of political tensions over Somalia's electoral framework and broader constitutional issues, with international partners repeatedly urging the government and opposition to resolve their differences through dialogue to preserve stability in the Horn of Africa nation.