Ethiopia: Participants Arrive in Addis Ahead of Ethiopia's Main National Dialogue Forum

Addis Ababa — Thousands of participants from across Ethiopia and the diaspora have begun arriving in Addis Ababa ahead of the country's main National Dialogue forum.

The dialogue which will officially open on July 15 at the Addis International Convention Center and is expected to run for about three to four weeks.

The National Dialogue process, launched to build consensus on key national issues, has now entered its final and most decisive stage.

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Around 4,000 deliberators representing communities from across the country and the Ethiopian diaspora will take part in discussions on eight major national agenda items, with the aim of identifying lasting solutions through broad based dialogue.

In a press briefing, Reta Gera, emphasized that the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission's coordinator for regions, city administrations and the diaspora, said diaspora representatives from the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden have already arrived in Addis Ababa.

Participants from South Africa are expected to arrive on July 12, 2026.

Before the official opening of the conference, Participants will participate in guided visits to historical landmarks in the capital on July 9 and 10, 2026, Reta said, adding that the tours, organized by the Addis Ababa City Administration, include the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum and the Red Terror Martyrs' Memorial Museum.

The commission said participants will be accommodated at the Ethiopian Public Service University and other designated facilities. Comprehensive support services have been arranged, including transportation, healthcare, meals, childcare and other essential amenities.

Special arrangements have also been made to ensure accessibility and provide additional support for participants with disabilities and others requiring special assistance.

Earlier, Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya announced that all preparations for the main conference had been completed.

The conference will officially open at the Addis International Convention Center on July 15 and is expected to continue for between 22 and 30 days.