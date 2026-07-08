Sudanese Armed Forces Announce Liberation of Al-Kormuk in Blue Nile State

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), together with allied forces, announced on Wednesday that they had liberated the town of Al-Kormuk in Blue Nile State following fierce battles that ended in victory through the determination of their fighters and the bravery of their troops.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said they had inflicted heavy casualties in personnel and equipment on the "Dagalo terrorist militia" and its mercenaries, adding that the remaining fighters fled in disarray, abandoning their weapons and military vehicles.

The statement paid tribute to the residents of Al-Kormuk and the surrounding areas for their steadfastness in the face of the militia's abuses, affirming that protecting civilians, restoring essential services, and creating the conditions for the return of normal life would be top priorities in the next phase.

"Our Armed Forces are writing a new chapter of pride and dignity, proving through action before words that when they are determined, they prevail; when they advance, they triumph; and when they make a promise, they fulfill it," the statement said. "With Allah's help, they continue to move forward with confidence, relying on the resolve of their personnel, the trust of their people, and the justice of their mission to defend the homeland and safeguard its sovereignty."

The Armed Forces also reaffirmed that the "Battle of Dignity" would continue until the "terrorist militia" and its supporters are defeated and every part of Sudan's territory is secured.

The statement concluded by honoring those killed in the fighting, wishing "eternal paradise" for the martyrs, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and the safe return of prisoners and missing persons.