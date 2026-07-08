Sudan: TSC President Meets African Union Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum, July 8, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Wednesday at his office in Khartoum with the African Union's (AU) Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Ambassador Belaiche said the visit comes as part of the African Union Commission's continued consultations with the Sudanese leadership on the latest political and security developments, as well as ongoing arrangements to reopen the African Union Liaison Office in Khartoum in the coming period.

Belaiche said he conveyed to Al-Burhan the greetings and appreciation of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

He added that the discussions also addressed prospects for achieving peace in Sudan and the current challenges hindering that process, with both sides stressing the importance of intensifying efforts to overcome those difficulties in order to achieve security and stability.

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The AU envoy reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at reducing tensions as a necessary step toward securing a ceasefire, which he described as a key entry point for resolving the crisis. He also underscored the importance of advancing an inclusive political process that engages all stakeholders and enables them to play an effective role in shaping its course and outcomes.

Belaiche reiterated the African Union Commission's support for a political solution and the launch of an inclusive national dialogue, emphasizing that state-building must be founded on national reconciliation, acceptance of others, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

"The Commission will remain committed to supporting Sudan's unity and national sovereignty, while closely following the country's political, security, and humanitarian developments until security, stability, peace, and development are achieved for the Sudanese people," he said.

Belaiche also revealed that a high-level African Union delegation is expected to visit Khartoum in the coming period.