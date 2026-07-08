South Africa: We're Getting Sick - 'Forgotten' NMB Community Raises Health Fears Over Foul-Smelling Canal

Residents of Gqeberha's Aloes community fear serious health concerns linked to the foul-smelling Markman Canal and are pleading for urgent municipal action amid ongoing pollution concerns.

For the residents of the Aloes community in Gqeberha, it is a sharp chemical stench that never goes away.

It is there when they fall asleep, and in the morning, the stench drifts through their community from the industrial canal that snakes through the settlement on the northern outskirts of the city.

The persistent smell has residents fearful for their health.

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The waterway is the murky Markman Canal, which carries run-off water from the Markman industrial area and empties into the Swartkops Estuary.

Families suspect the foul odour is being caused by suspected pollution and repeated sewage contamination.

"When we go to bed the strong smell is there, and when we wake up in the morning it is also there," said resident Eileen Leander, whose kitchen door opens on to the canal.

Leander and her neighbour, Patricia Olifant, say they have been fighting for answers from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, their ward councillor and environmental authorities. They believe the canal is making people sick.

Leander and Olifant describe a "forgotten" community where residents suffer persistent coughing, headaches, respiratory illnesses and unexplained skin conditions. No authority has confirmed that these illnesses are linked to pollution in the canal....