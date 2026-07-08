South Africa: Microplastics Show Up in Kruger Park River Creatures

Debates on plastic pollution have raged for decades, focused mainly on the visible pieces fouling the land and sea. But there is far less public attention on the tiny break-down particles of plastic that are building up in rivers, lakes and soil across South Africa.

Purvance Shikwambana and Dumisani Khosa were not really surprised to find significant volumes of microplastic floating in the water or buried in the mud banks of two big rivers in South Africa's most famous national park.

After all, air- and water-borne pollution know no boundaries, with big and small pieces of plastic now found almost everywhere in the world. This is the legacy of several decades of pollution by the petrochemical-plastics industry that manufactures one of the most versatile and convenient consumer products ever invented.

More surprisingly, however, local researchers have now detected microplastics in the bodies of a wide variety of very small aquatic creatures in the Crocodile and Sabie rivers in Kruger National Park.

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Made up of fragmented plastic and tiny synthetic beads, microplastics are tiny (varying in sizes comparable to grains of rice or specks of dust).

Shikwambana, a researcher at the University of Mpumalanga, and Khosa, a freshwater ecologist at South African National Parks, are among several local scientists who have chosen to zoom in on the potential threats posed by microscopic-size plastic in South Africa's freshwater aquatic life.

Khosa explains that macro invertebrates (small water animals with no backbones such as nymphs, crustaceans, worms and...