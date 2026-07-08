South Africa: The Day My After the Bell Column Lost the Fight Against Colds and Flu

7 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

A particularly brutal flu season has finally caught up with me. But it must be hitting companies just as hard. The broader implications of sick leave on businesses and remote work arrangements are not be sneezed at.

I hope that your family has not had a rough colds and flu season. But we have. For the past 10 days or so the sound of coughing and sneezing has hung around the house, stopped the dogs from getting their walks and generally added to the sum of human misery.

I was one of the holdouts. Standing steadfast in the good fight against germs and evil illness.

Until last night. My throat was on fire, sleep elusive and this morning I came to the realisation that this soldier too had fallen victim.

In case you are wondering where what you are reading is coming from, just know I'm sitting in my bed, two pillows at my back, laptop on my lap and holding off on the stronger and more exciting medications until after I send this to my long-suffering subeditors (I didn't get to ask my doctor, but I think she might agree that writing After the Bell is equivalent to operating heavy machinery).

I always find one of the hardest parts of being sick - apart from, you know, the actual physical suffering (yes, I really am sick; it's not man flu!) - is telling the various people...

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