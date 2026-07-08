South Africa: Malatsi Gives Sita 30 Days to Come Up With a Recovery Plan

The results of the investigation into the health of the State Information Technology Agency that Communications Minister Solly Malatsi called for in December 2024 are in, and make for depressing reading. But Daily Maverick has some additional notes.

Over the next 30 business days, starting today, the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) board has two tasks: submit a board-approved recovery plan directly to Minister Solly Malatsi, and compile a verified procurement backlog database.

That database must be benchmarked against the investigation data to ensure that Sita's progress is tracked transparently and cannot be exaggerated.

Within 60 business days, the board must submit a formal plan containing specific controls to strengthen board administration, records management, supply chain management delegations, contract compliance and executive accountability.

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CTRL-ALT-DEL State's mismanaged IT provider is 'a disgrace', Parliament is told April 22, 2025 And further, Sita must provide quarterly health reports to Malatsi, tracking its supply chain management turnaround times, contract-register automation, implementation of Auditor-General audit findings and consequence management.

Anyone who has been through a structured performance management process at work will recognise that timeline and realise how difficult it would be for the agency to achieve a positive outcome.

Kicking the hornet's nest

On Monday, 6 July 2026, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, alongside Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Prof Somadoda Fikeni, formally released a comprehensive, independent investigation report detailing systemic governance, procurement and administrative...