South Africa: Agrochemical and Beef Giants Avoid Sahrc Food System Inquiry As Hearings Resume

7 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lillian Roberts

Major agrochemical and beef companies skip SAHRC food systems hearings, raising urgent questions about accountability and commitment to tackling food insecurity in South Africa.

The second leg of South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on food systems began on Monday, 6 July, with key agrochemical and beef companies noticeably absent.

As in the first leg of the inquiry, SAHRC commissioner Sandra Makoasha, the chairperson of the inquiry, expressed disappointment at those who failed to appear or provide submissions, and said the commission will announce steps and possible investigations by Friday.

Esther Padi, national organiser of the Union Against Hunger, said: "We are here ... because 20 million South Africans are not benefiting from this food system." She said that when the private sector fails to testify, it renders the exercise void.

Meat manufacturing

Acting on behalf of the Sparta Group, a cattle feeding and beef processing facility, advocate Jacques Eastes said the group had applied for a postponement of its submissions. It did intend to comply, he said, but needed more time.

He said the SAHRC's request was not a subpoena compelling the group to appear, but rather asking it to do so voluntarily.

Makoasha responded: "As a Chapter 9 institution, there is a mandate that we have to perform, and when we send out invitations, we are asking public entities...

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