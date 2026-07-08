South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Industrial Hub Earmarked for Global Study On Green Energy Development

7 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

A United Nations study on green industrial development has taken a keen interest in a Nelson Mandela Bay industrial zone.

Perseverance, on the outskirts of Gqeberha, is to form part of a landmark global study into green energy and carbon footprint reduction, and with it could come future international investment.

The vital industrial hub, which sits close to the banks of the Swartkops River estuary, was selected for the next phase of an international programme focused on accelerating low-carbon, energy-positive industrial development, led by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido)

While the initiative holds a great deal of value for businesses operating in the area, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber believes it could potentially put the Perseverance cluster on the radar of international investors and serve as a blueprint for the 10 other business clusters under the Chamber's umbrella.

Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said Perseverance's selection for the Unido programme would bring about a practical opportunity to unlock value for businesses operating in the area.

"For businesses, this is about real, measurable improvements. It means better energy management, potential cost savings over time and a more stable operating environment. Most importantly, it helps position our industrial areas for future growth in a global economy that is rapidly shifting towards low-carbon production systems."

Since 1966, Unido has...

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