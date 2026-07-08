South Africa: Mandela Bay Development Agency Founding CEO Returns to Right the Ship He Launched

Over the next few months, the man who helped start the Mandela Bay Development Agency hopes to stabilise the organisation and set it up to play an important role in Nelson Mandela Bay's future.

A decade after his departure from the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), the entity's inaugural CEO has returned.

But Pierre Voges is not looking to implement any groundbreaking innovations or "sexy" new developments. He wants to get the basics in place so that the agency can help Nelson Mandela Bay move in the right direction again.

"I've always had a passion for Nelson Mandela Bay. I've always felt comfortable here, and I think the city offers its residents a great lifestyle.

"Granted, it looks a bit shabby at the moment, but I believe it is very fixable. We just need to get the basics right," said Voges.

His appointment as the MBDA's interim CEO for the next five months was announced this week in a move the agency believes will bring stability to the organisation following a period of "governance concerns and leadership challenges".

Former CEO Anele Qaba was suspended in December 2025, and dismissed in March 2026 on the grounds of "material breach, misconduct and loss of trust".

"Since his dismissal, the former CEO has launched several legal proceedings, and these are still ongoing, which prevents the post from being filled permanently at this stage. To maintain...