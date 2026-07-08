Angola: Tourism Aims to Be a Leading Job-Creation Sector in Angola

Luanda — Tourism Minister Márcio Daniel stated on Tuesday in Luanda that his sector aims to transform tourism into one of the top three sectors for job creation in Angola.

Speaking at the opening of the conference marking the 10th anniversary of the Association of Hotels and Resorts of Angola (AHRA), the minister highlighted data showing that for every additional thousand tourists, at least three jobs are created within the sector.

According to the minister, the vision for the next decade is moving beyond mere aspiration to become anchored in concrete goals; by 2036, key performance indicators aim to see international arrivals increase fivefold, breaking the barrier of one million annual tourists.

He noted that the intention is to increase the average length of stay by focusing on high-spending European markets--targeting tourists who have both the time and financial means to travel beyond Luanda.

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The minister believes that by continuously boosting domestic tourism flows, demand can be sustained throughout the year, ensuring a stable and predictable volume of customers for tourism services and maintaining hotel occupancy rates well beyond traditional peak seasons.

Márcio Daniel highlighted the country reaching the milestone of 223,000 international tourists, surpassing pre-pandemic figures from 2019 and reversing a long-standing downward trend.

"Quality is more important than quantity. The number of leisure tourists visiting us grew by 20%, rising from approximately 43,400 in 2024 to over 52,000 in 2025. The profile of our visitors is finally changing," he said.

On the other hand, he assured that operators can now obtain their licenses without leaving their establishments and--in just 20 minutes--be entered into the tourism statistical system; this will allow for the regular measurement of each visitor's average spending and ensure that government policies generate real profitability for businesses.

He underscored the strategic importance of recent agreements signed with the national financial system, noting that they involve an innovative financial mechanism--one not geared toward traditional supply-side intervention, but rather designed to structurally stimulate aggregate demand in the domestic market.

He explained that, by creating instruments aimed at boosting domestic tourism consumption, the goal is to mitigate one of the sector's greatest obstacles to profitability: the pronounced curve of seasonality.