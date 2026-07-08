Angola: National Assembly Speaker Calls for Excellence-Based Operational Standard

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker Adão de Almeida advocated on Tuesday in Luanda for the adoption of an institutional operational standard grounded in excellence, aiming to foster a culture of mutual trust and loyalty among the staff of the "House of Laws."

Speaking at the opening of a seminar on "Public Procurement" aimed at the National Assembly's administrative officials, he also highlighted the need to observe principles of integrity and efficiency in the interest of good governance.

"Sometimes, a conflict arises between what is good--or apparently good--on a personal level and what is good on an institutional level. And in pursuing the personal, we undermine what is good for the institution," he emphasized, warning that undermining the institutional interest means taking the wrong path.

He underscored that the National Assembly, in terms of its constitutional and political responsibilities, is a body tasked with overseeing the actions of the Executive branch.

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However, he noted a second facet: when the AN acts as an agent rather than an overseer. In this capacity, he maintained, the institution is subject to specific rules.

Regarding the seminar, conducted by the National Public Procurement Service (SNCP), he stated that it would help consolidate an institutional culture and maximize the value of the resources available to the National Assembly, ensuring that better decisions lead to better results.

Organized by the Parliamentary Academy, the lecture lasted several hours and was held under the theme "Public Procurement: Strengthening Integrity, Promoting Efficiency, and Ensuring Good Governance." ACC/CS/DOJ