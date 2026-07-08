Kenya: Gachagua Labels Nairobi a 'City of Shame,' Blames Ruto and Sakaja for Capital's Decline

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched one of his strongest attacks yet on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and President William Ruto, accusing the two leaders of transforming the capital from the "Green City in the Sun" into a "city of shame" marked by insecurity, corruption and failing public services.

In a statement issued after meeting a delegation of opinion leaders from Westlands led by lawyer Nelson Havi, Gachagua painted a bleak picture of the state of the capital, claiming Nairobi had descended into lawlessness under the current administration.

"The City of Nairobi is in ruins. Total failure! It is no longer the Green City in the Sun. Mr. William Ruto and Mr. Johnson Sakaja have transformed Nairobi into a city of shame," Gachagua said.

He alleged that criminal gangs were operating with state protection, claiming "goons have taken over the city" and accusing the police of working alongside what he described as state-sponsored militias.

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"The state-sponsored militia work with the police, and with Ruto's blessings, they operate with impunity, making everyone scared and causing tourists and investors to stay away," he claimed.

The former deputy president also accused the county government of presiding over widespread corruption, deteriorating public infrastructure and forced evictions.

He claimed targeted demolitions had left women and children homeless, forcing many families to spend nights in the cold, while public schools were overcrowded and drainage systems had collapsed.

Gachagua further described City Hall as "a den of corruption," alleging that bribery had become deeply entrenched within the county's planning department.

"The other name for the Planning Department at City Hall should be the Corruption Department. Nothing is working. The people of Nairobi must be heard," he said.

The remarks came after Gachagua hosted a delegation from Westlands Constituency led by Havi, whom he said briefed him on what they described as widespread governance failures in the capital and ongoing consultations on what he called the "liberation" of Nairobi and the country.

"I am disturbed by the graphic details presented to me on the rot in our capital city, Nairobi. Consultations continue. God bless and save Kenya," Gachagua said.

The latest criticism adds to the escalating political confrontation between Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza administration, with the former deputy president increasingly positioning himself as one of the government's fiercest critics ahead of the next General Election.