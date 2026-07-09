Sudan: New Inter-Communal Violence in Warrap State - 19 Killed and 14 Injured

Juba — At least 19 people have been killed, 14 others injured in clashes that broke out Tonj South County, about 200 kilometers from the capital Juba.

According to local press, the violence is part of growing inter-communal tensions, exacerbated by the political climate ahead of the general elections scheduled for December 2026 and the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Warrap State authorities reported that the violence erupted in the early hours of Monday, July 6. "We received a report around 5 a.m. from the authorities in Tonj South County, according to which a group of criminals had attacked the community of Manyangok, targeting the villages of Ajiwel and Manyin. The clashes resulted in casualties on both sides," Warrap State Information Minister told local press.

The minister added that an unspecified number of homes were completely destroyed by fire during the attacks, leaving many families homeless.

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The authorities have linked the latest violence to the cycle of attacks and reprisals that has affected the area since the end of 2025. "The conflict between communities has been ongoing since the end of 2025 and may be linked to the persistent spiral of attacks and vendettas. However, the latest incident requires an independent investigation," the minister said.

In an effort to contain the escalation, the Warrap State government has deployed the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), alongside police and other security forces, to restore order in the affected areas.