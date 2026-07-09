Uganda: Parliament Names Backbench Commissioners, Constitutes Committees

Kampala, Uganda — Parliament has completed the constitution of its committees and designated of Members of Parliament to various parliamentary and international bodies, laying the groundwork for the 12th Parliament to commence its legislative, oversight and representative functions.

The appointments and elections were made during the House sitting haired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Tuesday, 07 July 2026.

Members were designated to standing and sectoral committees, four Backbench Commissioners were confirmed and Uganda's representation to regional and international parliamentary organisations was also approved.

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Key among the designations were, Patrick Oshabe Nsamba to head the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government), deputised by Sarah Lwansasula, while Fred Ruhindi will lead the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline with Abdu Swaibu Kampanya as Deputy Chairperson.

Amos Kankunda will lead the Budget Committee and Jane Avur Pacuto will head the Committee on National Economy.

Other Standing Committee appointments saw Catherine Lamwaka to head the Equal Opportunities Committee, Francis Zaake taking charge of the Government Assurance and Implementation Committee, Muwada Nkunyingi leading the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and Betty Bakireke Nambooze heading the Public Accounts Committee (Local Government) among others.

Jennifer Mujungu is designated to lead the newly established Committee on Subsidiary Legislation, which will scrutinise statutory instruments and other delegated legislation.

Parliament also designated leadership for the Sectoral Committees responsible for overseeing government ministries and agencies.

Former Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambadde will chair the Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Committee, Boniface Okot will lead the Tourism, Trade and Industry Committee, Julius Rude Monday for the Health Committee, and Cuthbert Abigaba will lead the Education and Sports Committee alongside Emmanuel Ongierthor.

The House also elected four Backbench Commissioners who will serve on the Parliamentary Commission, the body responsible for the administration and strategic direction of Parliament.

Susan Jolly Abeja(Otuke District), , Faith Nakut (Napak District), Jessica Ababiku (Adjuamni District) and, the John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) constitute the four positions on the Parliamentary Commission.

The delegation to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will comprise of Hon. Emely Kugonza, Hon. Bernard Otim, Naome Kabasharira, Fortunate Rose Nantongo and Silas Aogon.

Muhamad Kibedi Nsegumire, Hassan Kirumira and Sharifah Taban Aate were designated to the Organisation of East African Cooperation, while Juliet Achayo, Nathan Byanyima, Norah Bigirwa, Elma Kapel Challa, Brenda Nabukenya and Evelyn Ninsiima will represent Uganda at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The House also designated Annet Nabirye, Ruth Rujooki, Sarah Kabarokole, Joan Namutawe and Shyam Jay Tanna to the African, Caribbean and Pacific/European Union Parliamentary Assembly.

Sylvia Nayebale will chair the Parliament Pension Board, deputised by Abubaker Kawalya, while Fredrick Angura will represent Parliament at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

MPs Sarah Najjuma, Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Anthony Akol, David Kalwanga and Patience Nkunda are Uganda's representatives to the Pan African Parliament.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa urged the new commissioners to be vigilant and in touch with their colleagues so that their views are presented in the commission.

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"We have agreed that we are going to strengthen the Commission to the way it should be in the law," he said.

The constitution of committees and designation of parliamentary representatives marks a significant milestone in operationalising the 12th Parliament, with committees expected to immediately begin processing Bills, scrutinising government policies and expenditure, examining reports from ministries and agencies, and conducting oversight visits across the country.

The committee system is central to Parliament's work, with much of the detailed scrutiny of legislation, public finance and government programmes undertaken before matters are reported back to the House for debate and decision.