Kenya: Nyoro Puts IEBC On the Spot Over 'Flawed' Ol Kalou By-Election Campaigns

Nairobi — The ongoing campaigns for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election have come under renewed scrutiny after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of failing to rein in what he described as growing electoral malpractices.

The legislator has warned that the July 16 mini-poll has become an early test of the commission's ability to safeguard the integrity of next year's General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nyoro questioned why the electoral agency had remained silent despite allegations of violence, voter intimidation and other irregularities dominating the campaign period.

"We are continuing to witness, especially in the by-election that is happening in Ol Kalou, that political actors have been given a leeway to do anything, as if they are above the law," he said.

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"Are the commissioners of IEBC clear-minded that whatever is happening is the right thing that should be happening? Why haven't we seen any step on the side of IEBC?"

Nyoro argued that the credibility of the by-election extends beyond the vacant parliamentary seat, saying it would shape public confidence in the country's electoral system ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"The kind of violence we have been seeing is appalling. We have not seen any action from IEBC. If the process we can already see with our own eyes is flawed, how are we going to give Kenyans confidence as we head to the next General Election?" he posed.

"The real exam is next year. It is not just about releasing results. The electoral process must always be peaceful and within the confines of what is acceptable so that we continue building the confidence required as we head to next year."

Nyoro's remarks come amid growing controversy surrounding campaigns in the Nyandarua constituency, where rival political camps have traded accusations of voter manipulation and abuse of state resources.

The latest controversy erupted after Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria publicly disclosed that he spent Sh1.2 million in a single day campaigning in the constituency while defending the collection of National Identity cards from residents.

Gikaria insisted the IDs were being used only to verify whether beneficiaries were registered voters in polling stations assigned to his campaign team, dismissing claims that the exercise was intended to influence or interfere with the electoral process.

"I have been assigned Gedhima and Nyakiambi polling stations. That is why they are asking for your ID," he told supporters during a campaign stop in Mirangine.

He also revealed that campaign teams had been allocated Sh250,000 daily to mobilise voters in designated polling stations.

The ID collection claims have intensified criticism from the opposition, with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accusing the government and the ruling party of using the distribution of subsidised LPG cylinders and government-branded mattresses to allegedly disenfranchise voters.

Gachagua claimed some residents were being asked to surrender their identity cards in exchange for the items, allegations he said were aimed at preventing them from voting on July 16.

"This is a scheme to deny you the opportunity and right to vote. Please don't surrender your identity card to anyone," he said.

He nevertheless urged residents to accept any government assistance being offered while retaining their identification documents.

The government has rejected the allegations.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria defended the ongoing LPG distribution programme, describing it as a long-overdue development initiative rather than an election campaign strategy.

"The people of Ol Kalou are going home smiling because what they asked for is finally being delivered," Kuria said, adding that the subsidised cooking gas programme would improve household livelihoods by reducing dependence on firewood.

The by-election has also witnessed accusations of political violence and intimidation.

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Gachagua has previously alleged that state agencies and hired gangs were disrupting Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) rallies, claims strongly denied by the government.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the accusations and warned political leaders against incitement, saying security agencies would act firmly against anyone involved in election-related violence.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29.

The July 16 by-election has attracted nine candidates but is widely viewed as a direct political showdown between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which has fielded Samuel Muchina Nyaga, and the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), whose candidate is former MCA Sammy Kamau Ngotho.